Paxton, IL

Hartsock joins Eastern Illini to provide vegetation management

By Jordan Crook
Newsbug.info
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAXTON, IL – Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative welcomes journeyman forester, Byron Hartsock. Hartsock recently joined the electric cooperative headquartered in Paxton, IL. He will join the forestry crew headed up by Junior Price. Hartsock will have responsibility for tree trimming and clearing of rights-of-way for electric power lines while maintaining proper clearance for cooperative owned service equipment, ensuring quality of service and the safety of our membership.

