The Perry Jayette volleyball team will play the first of two home games tonight as they get ready to wrap up the regular season. The Jayettes (11-22) will host South Hamilton (11-25) in a Heart of Iowa Conference matchup at the Sports Pavilion. Perry will celebrate cancer awareness month and the Jayette players and coaches have decorated the walls with loved ones and friends who have either defeated cancer or lost a courageous battle against the deadly disease. There will only be one net tonight so the varsity game will start about an hour later beginning at 7:30.

PERRY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO