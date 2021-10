Laboratory for Laser Energetics, Associate Director of Science, Technology and Academics. Tracy Hyde Harris Professor of Mechanical Engineering. While most of us are probably more familiar with the fun and novel applications of superconductivity — such as using those strong magnetic fields to levitate frogs or taking advantage of superconductivity to make frictionless pucks levitating above and sliding across magnetic tracks — that’s not really the societal goal. The goal is to create an electrified infrastructure system for our planet, from power lines to electronics, where electrical resistance is a thing of the past. While some cryogenically cooled systems currently leverage this, a room-temperature superconductor could lead to an energy-efficiency revolution, as well as infrastructure revolutions in applications such as hoverboards, magnetically levitated trains and quantum computers.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO