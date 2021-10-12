CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers shared the advice he had for Joe Burrow after the Packers-Bengals game

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Czrq_0cPFB4iB00

It hasn’t even been a year since Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an ACL injury during his rookie season, and he’s already back and making an impact in Year 2.

But Sunday’s Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers did have Bengals fans (and everyone, really) holding their breath. During the second quarter, Burrow tried to run for a first down on a third-and-long play. Instead of sliding, he tried to stretch the run for extra yards and took a huge hit in the process. Though Burrow would eventually return to the game, it was impossible for Aaron Rodgers to ignore that hit.

The two quarterbacks had a brief conversation in their postgame press conference. And in his regular appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he told Burrow that he needed to slide.

Rodgers said after some jokes about LSU coach Ed Orgeron:

“I will tell you the thing that I told him, which I’ve told other quarterbacks from time to time: Slide. Slide. I said, ‘You’re too damn talented, you got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Just sometimes you gotta slide. I would’ve said the same thing to Andrew (Luck). You know, Andrew initially got hurt in Indy being Superman and running guys over and stuff.”

While I’m sure that Burrow has heard that advice from his coaching staff, it probably does mean something special coming from Rodgers. He’s been in the league for 17 seasons. He knows what it takes to stay on the field, and clearly, he wants a similar future for Burrow.

Let’s hope he takes that advice to heart.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

D.J. Reader says Joe Burrow vs. Drew Lock was why he chose Bengals over Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader says one look at the quarterback situation helped him make his big free-agent decision two offseasons ago. Reader, who inked a four-year deal worth $53 million with the Bengals in 2020, apparently had an offer from the Broncos as well. But he stepped back, compared Joe Burrow to Drew Lock and put in a call with his agent.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

