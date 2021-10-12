The NHL bets we're most excited to place for the 2021-22 season

The NHL regular season is back and so are some of our favorite bets.

Four months after the Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions—earning a solid payday for anyone who took their 2020 preseason odds at +750—the campaign for a three-peat begins Tuesday with Pittsburgh Penguins in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Seattle Kraken will play their first regulation game in team history when they visit a Vegas Golden Knights club that’s no longer the newest franchise in the league at 10:15 p.m.

Before the puck drops, the BetFTW crew shares the wagers they’re most looking forward to this year.

(All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.)

Islanders to win the Stanley Cup (+1500)

I don’t get it. This is a team that was a couple of games away from taking down the juggernaut Lightning, and now they’re mostly intact with that experience. Sure, Tampa’s still a favorite (+600). But with these odds? I’m willing to wager.

-Charles Curtis

Alexander Ovechkin to win the Rocket Richard Trophy (+1900)

Alex Ovechkin hits the over on 40 goals this year. Ovechkin continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s goals record as the best modern scorer in NHL history. Over the last four seasons, Ovechkin has played at a 40-goal pace and has shown no sign of stopping. As long as he’s healthy, Ovechkin should continue scoring at a breakneck pace and get ever closer to the coveted NHL goals record.

-Mary Clarke

Chicago Blackhawks to make the playoffs (-102)

Jonathan Toews is back, Marc-Andre Fleury has taken over in net and Adam Boqvist was shipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Seth Jones. This Blackhawks team might not be built to win the Cup again just yet, but it has more than enough pieces to make the postseason. At almost even money, it feels wrong not take them. Expect the Hawks to remain aggressive in trying to add pieces to help their cause, too.

-Blake Schuster

Connor Hellebuyck to win the Vezina (+900)

I kind of wish the price was better, but it still feels like a discount to start the season, because this is the guy who’s seen the most shots allowed in the league for THREE YEARS RUNNING and he was still really good. So Winnipeg went and upgraded the blue line. What does that tell you? That you should make this bet.

-Charles Curtis

First Period Overs

Betting on offense on opening night doesn’t require much thinking, but the FIPO is one of the most fun wagers all year long. While overall scoring took a minor dip in last year’s shortened season, expect those numbers to jump back up this year with more games equalling more opportunities—not to mention the return of fans in arenas. I’m starting things off by taking over 1.5 first period goals (-125) in Penguins-Lightning and won’t stop betting these anytime soon.

-Blake Schuster