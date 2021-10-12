CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Another hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo, another win — and qualification for the World Cup — for Denmark. And yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary. There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro where Ronaldo extended his men's record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal's 5-0 win over Luxembourg.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Portugal vs. Luxembourg: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ronaldo in World Cup Qualifying

World Cup qualifying matches continue Tuesday across Europe as Portugal takes on Luxembourg in an afternoon match. Portugal currently sits in second place in the Group A standings behind Serbia, but could hop up to the top spot with a draw or win. Portugal has been red-hot in international play behind star Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to lock up a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luxembourg, meanwhile, will be trying to keep its qualifying hopes alive.
WORLD
kion546.com

Ronaldo’s hat trick keeps Portugal near top of Group A

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 to stay close to group leader Serbia in World Cup qualifying. Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. Serbia’s last game is at Portugal in November. Portugal has a game in hand and will play at Ireland before the decisive match against the Serbians. Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end. Bruno Fernandes and João Palhinha also scored for Portugal.
SOCCER
dallassun.com

Ronaldo becomes first men's player to score 10 international hat-tricks

Almancil [Portugal], October 13 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first men's player to score ten hat-tricks in international football. The Portuguese striker achieved the feat in Portugal's match against Luxembourg in Group A qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo converted two penalties before netting a late header...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo defended by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after pressing criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Cristiano Ronaldo’s tactical role, insisting that he is doing everything he can despite lack of pressing as part of Manchester United’s attack.United were roundly criticised for their failure to shut down Leicester City during Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.Brendan Rodgers’ side played through the lines easily, with the Leicester manager later admitting that a lack of pressing through the centre of United’s team made it easier for them to create scoring chances.Ronaldo has pressed opponents fewer times than any other Premier League player in his position and was among the least active...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 20 greatest-ever individual Champions League performances

For some, the Champions League is the yardstick for how good you are as a footballer. Doing it across 38 matches is one thing - but try doing it under the lights against the best in Europe. Plenty of tried, too. Champions League masterclasses are reserved for only the finest...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Hungarians#Group C#Group A#Ap
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

Antoine Griezmann scored twice but was sent off for Atletico Madrid as they fell to a 3-2 Champions League Group B defeat to Liverpool whose in-form attacker Mohamed Salah netted a double, including the winner from the penalty spot.Salah opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the eighth minute and Naby Keita added a second with a thunderous volley five minutes later, but Liverpool’s defence imploded and Atletico came roaring back.Griezmann steered home a Koke shot in the 20th minute to reduce the deficit and 14 minutes later he put his side level, but he was sent off seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
SB Nation

Christensen helps Denmark qualify for 2022 World Cup; England held by Hungary

Denmark became the second nation to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup, joining host nation Qatar, and hopefuls Germany, who qualified yesterday thanks in part to Timo Werner’s brace. Andreas Christensen made his 12th consecutive international start, and helped keep yet another clean sheet in tonight’s 1-0 win over...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea duo Werner, Havertz score as Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany have become the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after running out 4-0 winners against North Macedonia. Die Mannschaft only needed Armenia to drop points against Romania and win in Skopje to book their seats to Qatar. The hosts held off Hansi Flick's side for the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

World Cup Qualifiers: Germany, Denmark 1st for Qatar 2022; Concacaf, UEFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, CAF play continues

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October pave the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams look to book their spots in Qatar. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in Europe, and before long we could start to see national teams in South America begin to clinch, with Brazil leading the way. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
UEFA
thehighlandsun.com

Ireland’s Curtis Campher gets rare double hat-trick in T20 World Cup opener

Ireland has enjoyed a miraculous start to the Twenty20 World Cup, with all-rounder Curtis Campher taking four wickets in four balls in their opening match of the tournament. The Netherlands started the 10th over of the group A match against Ireland on 2-50, but ended it 6-52 after Campher removed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.
WORLD
swiowanewssource.com

Opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Paralympics moved to Verona

MILAN (AP) — The opening ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics in 2026 was switched from Milan to Verona on Tuesday in a cost-cutting move. Originally slated for the PalaItalia Santa Giulia being built in Milan, the ceremony will now be held at the Verona Arena, a large Roman amphitheater that was already slated to host the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy