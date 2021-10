ATLANTA -- Max Scherzer isn't usually agreeable to being removed in the middle of a baseball game. It's the type of situation that visibly enrages him and often sends his manager back into the dugout. But when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emerged onto the field at Truist Park in Sunday's fifth inning, with one on and one out and the Atlanta Braves' lineup due to bat a third time, Scherzer nodded in agreement. He told Roberts that he "gave it all I had" and dutifully handed over the baseball.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO