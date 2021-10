Track and Field Releases Indoor and Outdoor Schedules

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University men's soccer team drew with Muskingum in an Ohio Athletic Conference game by a score of 3-3 at the Muskingum North Field. BW (6-8-2, 0-4-1 OAC) dominated the first half on offense. Holding Muskingum (3-10, 0-4-1 OAC) to two shots and no goals. The Yellow Jackets offense had nine shots and two goals scored by freshman forward Mason Morris (Lewis Center/Olentangy Berlin) at the 27 and 40 minute marks. BW limited the Fighting Muskies attack to no shots on goal and carried a 2-0 lead into half.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO