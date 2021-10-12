Queen walks with stick at Centenary of British Legion

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared to criticize the global lack of action on climate change in comments caught on microphone. The 95-year-old British monarch was filmed on a phone as she visited Cardiff to open the Welsh parliament on Thursday. Speaking to her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and parliament presiding officer Elin Jones, she says “I’ve been hearing all about COP … I still don’t know who’s coming.” The queen also appears to say it is “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do.” The queen is due to welcome leaders from around the world to U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month.

