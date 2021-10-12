Pamela forecast to intensify into hurricane with life-threatening flooding

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Real, significant amounts of rainfall are finally on deck for Northern California. This is something the state is going to need to see a lot of – all throughout the fall and winter – to put a dent in the drought. But just this first sequence of rains could do a lot of work towards reducing our fire danger. “We’re hoping that we get a lot of rain for the crops, the reservoirs, and everything else in Sonoma County,” said Santa Rosa resident Robin Webber as the wind picked up and the clouds moved in Tuesday. The...

