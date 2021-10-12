Pamela forecast to intensify into hurricane with life-threatening flooding
Tropical Storm Pamela is expected to be “near major hurricane strength” by the time it makes landfall Wednesday morning on the west-central coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday in a public advisory. The storm is expected to concoct “life-threatening” storm surge, dangerous winds, heavy rains and a threat for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” across affected areas.www.kisswtlz.com
Comments / 0