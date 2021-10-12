CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pamela forecast to intensify into hurricane with life-threatening flooding

kisswtlz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Pamela is expected to be “near major hurricane strength” by the time it makes landfall Wednesday morning on the west-central coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday in a public advisory. The storm is expected to concoct “life-threatening” storm surge, dangerous winds, heavy rains and a threat for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” across affected areas.

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Significant Storms Coming To Drought-Parched Northern California; Fire Season May Be Ending

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Real, significant amounts of rainfall are finally on deck for Northern California. This is something the state is going to need to see a lot of – all throughout the fall and winter – to put a dent in the drought. But just this first sequence of rains could do a lot of work towards reducing our fire danger. “We’re hoping that we get a lot of rain for the crops, the reservoirs, and everything else in Sonoma County,” said Santa Rosa resident Robin Webber as the wind picked up and the clouds moved in Tuesday. The...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm Systems Building In Pacific; Potent Atmospheric River Bearing Down On Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A wave of storm fronts were lined up across the Pacific early Tuesday, a procession of much needed rain showers, ushering in a potent atmospheric river late this weekend to bring relief to the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area. Wind gusts were expected to accompany the rain by Tuesday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area Southerly winds will increase during the night, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy