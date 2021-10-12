SFC Health Department and Lead Poisoning

The Garrett County Health Department has issued an alert after learning about a cluster of deaths due to medical cardiac arrest that occurred over the past week. “Garrett County EMS has noticed an increasing number of cardiac arrest calls and continues to monitor this trend because we are still amid the effects of both COVID-19 and opiate pandemics,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “Although we are waiting to receive information about the exact cause of these medical cardiac arrests, the rise may be due to drug overdoses from the presence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid drug,”
Comments / 0