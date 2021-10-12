SFC Health Department and Lead Poisoning

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued updated guidance for safer celebrations during the Halloween season as Illinois and the nation continue to battle COVID-19. "Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and Fall festivities season will look a little different than last year thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are readily available," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement. "However, we must still take precautions as not everyone is vaccinated and a vaccine for children younger than 12 years is not yet available.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO