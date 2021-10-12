CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Enhancement Grant at Mineral Area College

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Park HIlls, MO) Mineral Area College Foundation officials are opening up

www.kfmo.com

pueblocc.edu

Pueblo Community College receives $11 million in grants

PUEBLO – Pueblo Community College recently received nearly $11 million in federal, state and local grants to expand and promote numerous college programs:. A $2.9 million federal Title V grant will help create Onboarding Practices and Teaching to Implement Cultural Awareness (OPTICA), a program to help new students adjust to life at PCC. The goal is to increase PCC’s student retention and overall graduation rate and decrease average student debt. The college also will create a faculty learning lab for professional development with a goal of increasing the percentage of PCC courses that use culturally relevant teaching methods.
COLLEGES
berry.edu

Berry College Receives $750,000 Grant for STEM Scholarships

Berry College has been awarded a $750,000 grant to assist low-income, academically talented students in mathematics/computer science, physics, biology, biochemistry and chemistry. The LEGION S-STEM Track One project coordinators at Berry will select 21 undergraduates to receive scholarships over the course of six years. The program will make use of...
MOUNT BERRY, GA
US News and World Report

Redeveloper of Closed College Campus Seeking State Grants

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A company that hopes to redevelop the property of the closed College of St. Joseph in Rutland is looking for state money to help with the project. Heartland Development plans to convert the defunct college into a senior-living facility. The company has asked the city to apply for a community development block grant on its behalf.
RUTLAND, VT
Holland Sentinel

Hope College receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

HOLLAND — Hope College was among the 20 schools and organizations in Michigan to receive a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support youth literacy. The foundation awarded $70,000 to Michigan schools, libraries and nonprofits, with Hope receiving $2,500. The grants awarded are expected to have a positive effect on 7,403 residents statewide.
HOLLAND, MI
omahanews.net

Tribal colleges and universities in Nebraska to benefit from grant

OMAHA, Neb. -- Tribal colleges and universities in Nebraska and across the nation are teaching the next generation of pre-K and elementary-school educators ways to incorporate native language and culture into their lesson plans, and a new grant secured by the American Indian College Fund will help that work expand.
NEBRASKA STATE
dailycitizen.news

Federal $4.2 million grant will increase STEM experiences at Dalton State College

STEM students at Dalton State College will soon have more opportunities to participate in hands-on learning such as internships and undergraduate research thanks to a $4.2 million federal grant. Dalton State was awarded the Title III STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) grant from the Department of Education due to...
DALTON, GA
yourvalley.net

Glendale Community College earns $4M in grant funds

Glendale Community College will receive a $4.05 million Title III STEM-focused grant through the United States Department of Education. The grant life will span five years through Sept. 30, 2026. The new Title III grant is designed to build on the foundational work of the Title V grant, STEM Connect,...
GLENDALE, AZ
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College gets student retention grant

School officials: Pandemic took a toll on underrepresented student populations. Clackamas Community College has found that students from underrepresented populations are more likely to drop out of college before earning a degree or certificate. This is particularly true of students enrolled during the pandemic that stopped attending CCC. A large...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
angelo.edu

$4.77 Million U.S. Department of Education Grant for STEM Enhancement Project

ASU has received $999,706 to fund the first year of the project, with the remainder of the $4.77 million to be awarded over the subsequent four years as progress is made toward meeting the project goals. The project will be overseen by Jessica Gooch, director of HSI grant and special projects in the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert awarded $1.3 million grant to help low-income students

The College of the Desert today announced it has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to help low-income, first-generation students find a path to college. The U.S Department of Education awarded the community college with the $1,386,870 "Educational Talent Search" grant in order to identify and assist middle- and high-school students who have the potential The post College of the Desert awarded $1.3 million grant to help low-income students appeared first on KESQ.
ADVOCACY
Bangor Daily News

Kennebec Valley Community College awarded grant to enhance remote learning capacity and increase high school dual enrollment

FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College has been awarded grant funds intended to enhance the College’s capacity for remote education and increase student participation in remote and high school dual enrollment programs. The grant was awarded to the College by the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program in August.
FAIRFIELD, ME
sarasotamagazine.com

Ringling College Awarded Grants from Community Foundation

Ringling College of Art and Design recently announced that it was awarded two grants totaling $25,000 from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support its Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) and production of CDI’s Narrative Collective Project. The Community Impact and Equity and Access grants reflect the Community Foundation's commitment to enhance programs that care for underrepresented and geographically underserved populations.
SARASOTA, FL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant

Long-term sustainable programming and community engagement tied to the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland gained more momentum this fall thanks to monetary support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Earlier this week, NEH announced more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 300 cultural and educational institutions to […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Mount Vernon News

Knox County Foundation funds grant to Camp Cornish to enhance meeting space

The Knox County Foundation (KCF) funded a $4,600 grant to Camp Cornish recently, allowing the camp to purchase new furniture for the lodge’s meeting space. Camp Cornish was established in 1946, when the deed for the camp was transferred to Mount Vernon Girl Scouts. One year later, the Mount Vernon Rotary Club built a log cabin lodge on the property, and in 2006, the club assisted with the demolition of the old building. A new lodge was dedicated in May 2008, KCF Program Director Lisa Lloyd told the Mount Vernon News.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
youthtoday.org

Indiana youth programs on college campuses grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Higher Education, Disadvantaged Students, Youth Development, Mino. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
INDIANA STATE
wfxg.com

Augusta Technical College receives Bank of America Grant

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG)- The Augusta Technical College Foundation says Bank of America has approved a $100,000 investment in a new workforce for the college. The new workforce development is called: Focused, Accelerated Skills Training or FAST. The program will provide short term training and certification programs at the college. The $100,000 will fund three programs: Manufacturing Fundamentals Bootcamp, Forklift & OSHA Training, and Medical Scribe skills. The money will also be used to hire a Manufacturing Instructor who will recruit new students facing unemployment challenges.
AUGUSTA, GA
Garden City Telegram

Area groups receive SHARP grants from Humanities Kansas

TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $749,366 in SHARP Recovery Grants to 121 Kansas cultural organizations experiencing distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural nonprofits that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention, and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.
KANSAS STATE
The Daily Collegian

$7,500 grant helps Hazleton's Student Success Center enhance support services

HAZLETON, Pa. — Penn State Hazleton’s Student Success Center has received a $7,500 grant to strengthen and expand its academic services in support of second-year students whose transition from high school to college may have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic impacted students’ adjustment to college life and...
HAZLETON, PA
ourquadcities.com

QC-area library friends group earns literacy grant

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the recent award of about $34,000 in youth literacy grants to Iowa teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations. Among the recipients is Friends of the Columbus Junction Library in Columbus Junction, Iowa. The group received $2,000, a news release says. The grants aim to...
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA

