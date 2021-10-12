The Enhancement Grant at Mineral Area College

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG)- The Augusta Technical College Foundation says Bank of America has approved a $100,000 investment in a new workforce for the college. The new workforce development is called: Focused, Accelerated Skills Training or FAST. The program will provide short term training and certification programs at the college. The $100,000 will fund three programs: Manufacturing Fundamentals Bootcamp, Forklift & OSHA Training, and Medical Scribe skills. The money will also be used to hire a Manufacturing Instructor who will recruit new students facing unemployment challenges.
