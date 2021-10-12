The Enhancement Grant at Mineral Area College

The Knox County Foundation (KCF) funded a $4,600 grant to Camp Cornish recently, allowing the camp to purchase new furniture for the lodge’s meeting space. Camp Cornish was established in 1946, when the deed for the camp was transferred to Mount Vernon Girl Scouts. One year later, the Mount Vernon Rotary Club built a log cabin lodge on the property, and in 2006, the club assisted with the demolition of the old building. A new lodge was dedicated in May 2008, KCF Program Director Lisa Lloyd told the Mount Vernon News.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO