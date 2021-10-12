Most COVID lottery entrants immunized before program started
Data shows that most of the people who participated in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery were already immunized before the program started. The incentive program was started in July as Missouri struggled to control a surge in cases driven by the more transmissible delta variant in less-vaccinated communities. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services conducted the last of the drawings in the program Friday.www.kbia.org
