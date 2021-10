The retiring head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) admitted on Sunday that top public health officials in the US underestimated the level and ferocity of resistance many Americans would show towards a vaccine for Covid-19 as the virus continues to kill thousands across the country.Dr Francis Collins, who is resigning from NIH before the end of 2021, told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Saturday that he and others “underestimated the vaccine hesitancy issue” when efforts were underway to develop the Covid-19 vaccine last year and begin a nationwide distribution program in 2021.“Looking back, I think we underestimated the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO