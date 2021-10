Newly promoted Brentford have made quite the splash in the Premier League this season and were always going to put together a tough challenge for Chelsea. The timing of the match was not ideal from our perspective, coming after a two-week international break which saw countless Chelsea players get called up to represent their respective nations. The international break also meant that, due to the timing of the Brazil game, Thiago Silva would be unavailable while Antonio Rüdiger also picked up a back injury while playing for Germany. This resulted in a Chelsea back three of Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalobah, who had not played together. It was a Premier League debut for Sarr, even.

