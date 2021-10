Finally I would find solidarity within the ranks of fellow Blacks and Whites—no, this had nothing to do with racial harmony; it simply was the standard uniform of polyester and cotton blends. Black trousers (or skirt) and a white shirt, often tuxedo style, and, of course, a black bow tie. We were referenced by our uniform and its old school monochromatic black-and-white. Server, waiter, waitress, also served as titles. This was 1989, I had just moved here, and was delighted to wear the ugly uninspired uniform as it signified that I was a member of a respected trade.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO