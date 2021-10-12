CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells 2021 Livestream free every single tennis match

Chestnut Hill Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Wells Tennis is an iconic event on the ATP and WTA Tour calendars, and the second biggest US tennis tournament is gearing up for a fascinating return to action. Did you think the big tennis action was mostly done this season? US Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Emaradukanu will headline a star-studded event in the desert as Indian Wells hosts its first fall tournament (also known as the BNP Paribas Open). By providing a 12-day A-list action, there’s a reason many call it the fifth Grand Slam.

www.chestnuthilllocal.com

The Independent

Cameron Norrie in disbelief after winning ‘biggest title’ of career at Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie capped a remarkable few weeks for British tennis by becoming the first player from this country to win the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.The 26-year-old came from a set down to defeat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1, netting himself one of the biggest titles on the ATP Tour and $1.2m (around £880,000) in prize money.While not quite on a par with Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, Norrie’s success in the Californian desert has elevated him to a new high of 15th in the world rankings having started the year down at No 71.It was his...
Tennis World Usa

Victoria Azarenka sends warning to other Indian Wells semifinalists

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has warned the remaining players in the Indian Wells Masters main draw that big tournaments bring out the best in her. Azarenka, now ranked at No. 32 in the world, hasn't had a great season but she turned the clock in Indian Wells as she has made the semifinal at the tournament without a dropped set.
mix929.com

Tennis-Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a shaky start to defeat Italy’s Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday and reach the last-16 at Indian Wells for the first time. Fognini got off to a strong start by breaking Tsitsipas in the first game and breezed through...
Times Daily

Rogers, Stephens win opening matches at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Shelby Rogers beat Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (2), 6-2, and Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Clijsters battles but comes up short at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – Former world number one Kim Clijsters’ return to tennis suffered another setback on Thursday when she fell 6-1 2-6 6-2 to Katarina Siniakova in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament. The 38-year-old Belgian fell into a 3-0 hole in the first set and it appeared the...
kfgo.com

Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas, who came under scrutiny at the U.S. Open for the timing and length of his mid-match bathroom breaks, on Wednesday said the dry conditions in Indian Wells will mean fewer trips to the restroom. “It’s very dry here,” Tsitsipas said ahead of his first match at...
wtaq.com

Tennis-Raducanu heads back to drawing board after Indian Wells defeat

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was disappointed but not discouraged after crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday in her first match since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows last month. After dropping the first set, the 18-year-old squandered a 4-2 lead against Aliaksandra Sasnovich...
Sportsnet.ca

Five storylines to watch at Indian Wells as tennis season winds down

It has been a long and arduous wait, but the BNP Paribas Open makes its return to Indian Wells, Calif., this week as the top men’s and women’s players have arrived in the scenic desert. This year's event is in a different week of the tennis schedule. Normally played in...
101 WIXX

Tennis-Murray eases past Mannarino in Indian Wells opener

(Reuters) – After reuniting with his stinky shoes and wedding ring, Andy Murray was back in business as the former world number one sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Friday. Murray, who was the talk of...
95.5 FM WIFC

Tennis-Zverev advances past Brooksby at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – World number four Alexander Zverev recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to defeat American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday. The German got the early break in the first set but lost some of his momentum...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Opelka advances, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – Reilly Opelka fired off 11 aces in a 7-5 6-3 win over Japan’s Taro Daniel as he advanced to the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday. The 24-year-old American, who enjoyed his best Grand Slam showing last month when he reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, won more than 90% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point as he made light work of Daniel.
wtaq.com

Tennis-Raducanu to make return on Friday at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu will return to competition for the first time since her improbable victory at the U.S. Open in her opening match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Friday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose U.S. Open triumph last month made her the first qualifier...
wsau.com

Tennis-Murray says Raducanu’s defeat at Indian Wells a ‘little bump’

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu’s defeat in her first match since winning the U.S. Open was a “little bump”, fellow Briton Andy Murray said, backing the 18-year-old to deal with expectations and disappointment in a mature way. Qualifier Raducanu did not drop a set in 10 matches en route to the...
kfgo.com

Tennis-Medvedev overcomes Krajinovic to set up Dimitrov clash at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Monday and said he was pleased to reach 50 wins this season. The top-seeded Russian took to the court following a long rain delay and wasted...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Tennys Sandgren advances, Sam Querrey falls at Indian Wells

Tennys Sandgren needed nine match points to advance while fellow American Sam Querrey was upset in first-round action Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Sandgren defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-3 to improve to 8-15 on the season. "It was anything but smooth sailing in the...
Metro International

Tennis-Tsitsipas makes short work of Martinez at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career on Sunday, as the second seed beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4 under lights to set up a clash with Fabio Fognini. The Greek broke serve to take a 2-0 lead...
kfgo.com

Tennis-Zverev sees off Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

(Reuters) – Alexander Zverev notched his first career win against Andy Murray on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory that moved him into the fourth round at Indian Wells. Former world number one Murray, who got the better of the German in their two previous meetings, jumped out to a 3-0 lead and seemed to unnerve the 24-year-old by standing well inside the court when returning his second serves.
firstsportz.com

“I think I’m better in tennis than with Excel” Iga Swiatek responds to Bill Gates attending her 3rd round match at the Indian Wells 2021

World No. 4 and the 2nd seed at the Indian Wells 2021, Iga Swiatek crashed out of the tournament in the 4th round against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko with the Latvian winning the match 6-4, 6-3. Iga was one of the title favourites this week but Jelena came out with a perfect strategy and executed it perfectly to oust the Polish youngster.
