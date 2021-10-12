CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 taken into custody after robbery at Coastal Tools in West Hartford

By Zach Murdock, Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Hartford and West Hartford police took three men into custody Tuesday morning after a robbery at Coastal Tool on New Park Avenue.

The robbery occurred at about 9:30 a.m. and a witness gave police the descriptions of the accused robbers and license plate for their white Toyota Corolla that Hartford police located a short time later, West Hartford police Capt. Eric Rocheleau said.

All three were taken into custody without further incident and officers recovered all $1,460 worth of merchandise taken from the store, Rocheleau said.

A 33-year-old Hartford man and 60-year-old Bridgeport man were both charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and robbery offenses.

A third man was “uncooperative” and police still had not officially identified him as of late Tuesday afternoon, but they plan to charge him with robbery, larceny and interfering with police charges in connection with the incident, Rocheleau said.

The Hartford and Bridgeport men were released after posting $10,000 bond, but the Bridgeport man was rearrested after officials discovered he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court from Vernon police, Rocheleau said. That man remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 bond on that charge.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com .

