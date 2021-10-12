Excellence in Safety Best Project: Hyatt Place at National Harbor
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Turner Construction Co. MEP ENGINEER: FACE Associates Inc. GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEER: Geotechnical Solutions Inc. This seven-story hotel on a tight half-acre site is the first major construction project in National Harbor’s downtown district since the 350-acre property’s initial development. It posed the challenge of protecting workers and safeguarding visitors and residents while also minimizing disruptions to what has become one of metropolitan Washington D.C.’s most active retail and entertainment districts.www.enr.com
