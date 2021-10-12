Excellence in Safety Best Project: Hyatt Place at National Harbor

The five-story, 19,598-sq-ft facility is a spiritual home where all students can gather. To make way for the new structure, demolition of the existing Hillel building began by hand because there was little room on site for equipment. Debris soon filled the existing basement level, forming a work surface for heavier demolition equipment. The proximity of a residence hall required existing foundation walls to be supported with underpinning until the new structure was built. Regular electronic scans of the residence hall and an adjacent historic church ensured that construction work caused no damage. The team also implemented 24/7 vibration monitoring and weekly surveyor reports to check for settlement and subsidence.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO