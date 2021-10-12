CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excellence in Safety Best Project: Hyatt Place at National Harbor

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENERAL CONTRACTOR: Turner Construction Co. MEP ENGINEER: FACE Associates Inc. GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEER: Geotechnical Solutions Inc. This seven-story hotel on a tight half-acre site is the first major construction project in National Harbor’s downtown district since the 350-acre property’s initial development. It posed the challenge of protecting workers and safeguarding visitors and residents while also minimizing disruptions to what has become one of metropolitan Washington D.C.’s most active retail and entertainment districts.

Project Team Installs 'Sky Mat' in Boston Tower

Millennium Partners' Winthrop Center tower is making waves, and not just for its attempt to meet some of the world’s must vigorous environmental standards. Under construction in downtown Boston, Winthrop Center recently became the first tower in the city to insert an unusual concrete foundation known as a “sky mat,” taking shape halfway up what will eventually be a 52-story skyscraper.
Mountain States On the Scene: October 2021

Ent Credit Union celebrated the Aug. 26 grand opening of its new headquarters building on the north end of Colorado Springs. The event was attended by the Colorado Springs mayor, Ent employees and members of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. The building features a two-level cafeteria that faces Pikes...
Architectural Nexus Office Remodel: Best Small Project (Under $10M)

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Jacobsen Construction Co. MEP ENGINEER: Capitol Engineering Consultants Inc. SUBCONTRACTORS: Arco Electric; Budd Rich Plumbing; Clegg Steel; Harris Rebar; Layton Roofing Co.; Mollerup Glass Co.; RJ Masonry; Rocky Mountain Mechanical; Stratton & Bratt Landscapes LLC. The remodel of this design firm’s space is among the first in Utah...
WSU Outdoor Adventure and Welcome Center: Award of Merit Small Project (Under $10M)

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Wadman Corp. SUBCONTRACTORS: Allen’s Masonry Co.; Elevated Steel Erectors; Iron Horse Concrete & Construction; J&J Electric; New City HVAC; Pipeline Plumbing & Mechanical; Steel Encounters; Utah Fabrication. This new welcome center is also the new home for the university’s outdoor recreation program and highlights its commitment to outdoor...
Orem Family Fitness Center: Award of Merit Sports/Entertainment

This 32,000-sq-ft renovation and nearly 100,000-sq-ft expansion of a community center transformed a dated facility into a contemporary fitness center. The project added amenities such as an elevated running track, racquetball courts, a gymnasium and bouldering wall, workout studios, multipurpose rooms, locker rooms and a custom indoor playground and child fitness gym. Swimming pool upgrades included spectator seating, a new hot tub and a steam room. The one-eighth-mile-long elevated running track offers spectacular views and includes an inclined running ramp, plyometric stairs and a slide to save knees when returning to the main level. The design team chose inexpensive yet durable materials such as painted steel and concrete, combined with warm wood and glass studio walls throughout the building to achieve a modern industrial but light aesthetic.
ASCE Survey: Engineers' Salary Gaps Remain, Amid Overall Rise

Civil engineering salaries are on the rise, but gaps by gender and ethnicity persist, according to the 2021 American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Civil Engineering Salary Report of members. Released on Oct. 15, the report found that civil engineers' median salary in 2020 was $119,000, up $10,000 from the...
Fairbourne Station Office Tower: Award of Merit Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Development, Award of Merit Safety

LEAD DESIGN FIRM | ARCHITECT | INTERIOR DESIGN: EDA. GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Wasatch Commercial Builders LLC (WCB) CIVIL ENGINEER: Michael Baker Intl. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Dunn Associates Inc. MEP ENGINEER: PVE Inc. ELECTRICAL ENGINEER: BNA Consulting. LANDSCAPE ARCHITECT: STB Design. SUBCONTRACTORS: AK Masonry; Atlas Sheet Metal; Hunt Electric; J&M Steel Solutions Inc.;...
One Snowmass: Best Project Residential/Hospitality

As the gateway to Snowmass Base Village, the 165,000-sq-ft One Snowmass complex near Aspen sets the tone for what visitors can expect from their experience in the village and beyond. The two buildings that form this new mixed-use retail and multifamily development include 41 condominium residences, four employee housing units, retail outlets, a gym and a spa. The property includes an Aspen Valley Hospital clinic and a 20,000-sq-ft parking garage, which also serves as a hub for public transportation.
BioFire Manufacturing Facility: Best Project Manufacturing

The first of several planned facilities, BioFire’s new manufacturing plant defines the architectural direction of the future campus. The desire for programmatic transparency is expressed in soaring roof lines and cantilevered volumes, and the facility is oriented around a 700-ft-long materials circulation spine. This design optimizes the intake of raw materials, manufacturing processes and final packaging and shipping of finished goods.
Morgan Asphalt Corporate Office Building and Asphalt Batch Plant: Best Project Specialty Construction

Morgan Asphalt Corporate Office Building and Asphalt Batch Plant. OWNER: Morgan Asphalt Inc. LEAD DESIGN FIRM | ARCHITECT: Gary Hunt Architect PC. GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Jacobsen Construction Co. CIVIL ENGINEER: CRS Engineers. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: ARW Engineers. MEP ENGINEER: Cunning & Associates. SUBCONTRACTORS: CR Lighting & Electric; Harris Rebar; IMS Masonry; Rocky...
Divvy Corporate Headquarters: Best Project Interior/Tenant Improvement

This tenant improvement project for Divvy, a financial services firm, started in the midst of core-and-shell construction for the corporate headquarters and without a fully completed design package. The building is home to more than 200 employees. The design mix of traditional and contemporary elements in the new office space...
Bountiful Town Square Plaza: Best Project Landscape/Urban Development

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Hogan & Associates Construction. MEP ENGINEER | LIGHTING DESIGN: Spectrum Engineers. SUBCONTRACTORS: AK Masonry; CFM Heating & Air Conditioning; Custom Ice Inc.; Erickson Landscaping; Geneva Rock Products; Precision Welding; Reliable Plumbing & Heating; Rex Carter Masonry; Staker Parson; Steel Encounters; Summit GeoStructures; Wasatch Electric. This five-acre town square...
Built Bar Corporate Office: Award of Merit Interior/Tenant Improvement

This conversion of an abandoned dietary supplement production facility into a new headquarters for the Built Bar protein bar company required extensive demolition and remodeling to accommodate the company’s 300-ft-long production lines. Years of heavy use by the former tenant yielded unforeseen conditions during demolition that included ducts clogged with supplement powder and drain lines blocked with gel.
ENR Northwest Judges Name Safety and Sustainability Awards Winners

ENR is pleased to announce ENR Northwest’s 2021 Excellence in Safety and Excellence in Sustainability award winners. The safety and sustainability awards are part of ENR’s annual Northwest Regional Best Projects competition. The Northwest region encompasses Alaska, Oregon and Washington. Each year, a panel of safety experts volunteer to consider...
Award of Merit Small Project (Under $10 Million): Hillel International - Hillel at The George Washington University, Gewirz Center

The five-story, 19,598-sq-ft facility is a spiritual home where all students can gather. To make way for the new structure, demolition of the existing Hillel building began by hand because there was little room on site for equipment. Debris soon filled the existing basement level, forming a work surface for heavier demolition equipment. The proximity of a residence hall required existing foundation walls to be supported with underpinning until the new structure was built. Regular electronic scans of the residence hall and an adjacent historic church ensured that construction work caused no damage. The team also implemented 24/7 vibration monitoring and weekly surveyor reports to check for settlement and subsidence.
Excellence in Safety Award of Merit: National Institute of Standards and Technology Building 245 Modernization Task Orders 1 and 2

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Building 245 Modernization Task Orders 1 and 2. OWNER: National Institute of Standards and Technology. ELECTRICAL ENGINEER: Mona Electric Group Inc. SUBCONTRACTORS: Kirlin Design Build (Mechanical, Plumbing and Fire Protection); Harnden Construction (Earthwork and Utilities); Superior Steel; Hensel Phelps (Concrete); Component Assembly Systems...
Award of Merit Residential/Hospitality: Anthology of King of Prussia

Located on a 1.4-acre site, the 11-story, 255,600-sq-ft building contains 192 units dedicated to senior living. It also has a three-story parking garage, an indoor pool, theater, chapel, fitness center and salon. Pre-installation meetings with subcontractors ensured compliance with all design details, a critical step given the predominance of high-end finishes and the need to prevent costly, time-consuming rework.
Region's Winning Teams Withstand Tough 2020

For the construction industry, 2020 clearly posed major challenges. But ENR MidAtlantic’s Best Projects judges still found good reason to recognize excellence, selecting 34 projects in a variety of categories. Two separate panels of industry judges reviewed almost 100 projects from across the region—which includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Award of Merit Cultural/Worship and Excellence in Sustainability Best Project: Southwest Neighborhood Library

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Turner Construction Co. LANDSCAPE ARCHITECT: Landscape Architecture Bureau. Located on a half-acre site, the two-story, 20,786-sq-ft mass timber library marks the first time self-supporting dowel-laminated timber (DLT) has been integrated into a folded plate roof design, according to the project team. Along with what the team calls the project’s groundbreaking sustainability elements, the “crinkled” exposed timber roof and the textured charcoal brick facade complement surrounding high-profile architectural landmarks.
POLITICS

