Monroe doctor reaches agreement to resolve allegations of kickbacks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that Dr. Llewelyn Simon, an internal medicine physician from Monroe, Louisiana, has agreed to pay the United States $640,000 to resolve allegations that he accepted payments for referrals of home health patients. Dr. Simon served as a medical director for the now defunct United Home Care home health agency and in that capacity, received monthly payments.www.kedm.org
