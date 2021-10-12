The Marfa Spirit Co. Launches First Product And Opens Tasting Room

MARFA, Texas – The Marfa Spirit Co. announced the launch of their debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, and the opening of their tasting room in Marfa, Texas. The Marfa Spirit Co. is the first and only distillery in Marfa, the contemporary art mecca of the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs Josh Shepard, Seth Siegel-Gardner, and Morgan Weber, the brand’s collection of products will pay homage to the storied past of the distillery’s hometown and celebrate the traditions of the team’s many partners beyond the border. With their debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, launching tomorrow in collaboration with Sotol Don Celso and Master Sotolero Jacobo Jacquez in Janos, Mexico, the distillery aims to bring awareness to the spirit of sotol in America.