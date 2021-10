Small-cap value was hot earlier this year. It then cooled off, but there are signs that favored factor combination could heat up again into year-end. Have a look at the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV), which is higher by almost 4.19% over the past month. SMDV, a dividend spin on the Russell 2000, the benchmark U.S. small-cap index, tracks the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index, which includes small-cap firms with dividend increase streaks of at least a decade.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO