Vanderbilt’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed in their third meet of the season Friday at the Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, Indiana. In the women’s blue race, the Commodores placed 20th out of 25 teams and ran against fellow SEC competitors Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Alabama. Senior Grace Jensen led the way for Vanderbilt in the 5-kilometer race at Burke Golf Course, finishing in a time of 16:46.3, good for 24th place out of 197 runners.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO