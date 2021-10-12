Sean McDermott suggests Matt Milano could be back this week

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media on Monday October 11th at One Bills Drive. Topics include: why it was important for the defense to play physical yesterday, how Quarterback Josh Allen managed the game in the fourth quarter, keeping this past Sunday's win in perspective for the rest of the season, how the team stays focused after victories heading into new weeks, how the Bills defense is operating at a high level right now, the challenge that team faces in Tennessee Titans Running Back this upcoming weekend, what has gone into the chemistry between Allen and Tight End Dawson Knox and an injury update on Linebacker Matt Milano.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO