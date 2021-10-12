CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McDermott suggests Matt Milano could be back this week

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills managed to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday despite one of their best defensive players, Matt Milano, sitting the game out. The linebacker pulled his hamstring the previous week, barely practiced, and was replaced by a tandem of A.J. Klein and Siran Neal in Buffalo’s win. But after Sean McDermott spoke to the media on Monday, it sounds like Milano has a good chance to play in the next game against the Tennesee Titans.

