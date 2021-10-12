CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Steps Back From Show Amid 'Serious' Health Complications

By Kelly Fisher
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Williams is facing “serious complications” with her health, and will take a step back from hosting The Wendy Williams Show .

The show made the announcement on Tuesday (October 12), promising “an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels” in the meantime while updating fans on Williams’ health. The statement reads, in part:

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.
“…We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

The Wendy Williams Show , which will air new shows beginning on October 18, asked for respect of the host’s privacy. Since sharing the statement on social media, thousands have commented with well wishes. The latest announcement comes nearly two weeks after The Wendy Williams Show opted to push its return back. At that time , the show noted that Williams was under a doctor’s care and was “still dealing with some ongoing medical issues” despite her breakthrough COVID-19 case “no longer (being) an issue.”

Read the latest statement in full here :

