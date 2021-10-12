Second Celtics Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Four Days

Photo: Getty Images

A second Boston Celtics player has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past four days.

The Celtics confirmed center/power forward Al Horford has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, days after forward Jaylen Brown tested positive on Friday (October 8), the Athletic 's Shams Charania reports.

The Celtics confirmed Brown would miss Wednesday's (October 13) preseason game against the Orlando Magic due to "health & safety protocols" in an updated injury report shared on their verified Twitter account Tuesday (October 12) afternoon.

The Celtics confirmed Brown was ruled out of last Saturday's (October 9) preseason game against the Toronto Raptors due to "health & safety protocols" in a tweet shared Friday.

CBS Boston reports the team announced Brown was asymptomatic and quarantining, according to a press release at the time of Friday's report.

Brown, 24, is entering his sixth NBA season and is coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which he was selected as an All-Star for the first time since being selected No. 3 overall by Boston in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Brown opted not to answer about his vaccination status when asked during Celtics media day to weeks ago.

“I think it’s a personal decision and have my own thoughts about it, but I respect my teammates’ decision,” Brown said. “I know everyone has an opinion on it, but it’s a personal choice.”

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka , who is vaccinated and said his goal was to get the team to a 100% vaccination rate, also tested positive last month and confirmed he experienced mild symptoms.

In January, franchise star Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 and said he battled through lasting effects as recently as last April, when he was still using an inhaler after initially being diagnosed months earlier.

“I take an inhaler before the game since I’ve tested positive,” Tatum said via Boston.com . “This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that’s something different. I for sure feel better now than I did a month ago.”