CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gay marriage is no barrier for Dutch monarchy, says Mark Rutte

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnhhN_0cPEwNvz00

The Dutch crown princess can marry a person of any gender without giving up her right to the throne, the prime minister of the Netherlands said on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander and very little is known about her personal life.

The question arose after a recent recent book named “Amalia, Duty Calls” which argues that old laws would appear to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne.

However the Netherlands was the first country to legalise same-sex marriage in 2001.

Responding to questions about the book in parliament, Mark Rutte said: “The government believes that the heir can also marry a person of the same sex.

“The cabinet therefore does not see that an heir to the throne or the king should abdicate if he/she would like to marry a partner of the same sex.”

Mr Rutte said that one issue remains unresolved and that is how a gay marriage would affect later succession of the royal couple’s children. And it doesn’t make sense to try to decide that now, he said.

“It’s just very dependent on the facts and circumstances of the specific case, as you can see by looking back at how family law can change over time,” he said.

Royal marriages do need the approval of parliament, however, and members of the royal house have on occasion given up their place in the line of succession, either to marry someone without permission or because they seemed unlikely to obtain it.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

MTV: Europe Music Awards to counter Hungary's anti-gay laws

The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held Nov. 14 in Hungary the network said Tuesday, reaffirming and defending the location despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBTQ.The ceremony is an opportunity to make a stand for gay and trans civil rights worldwide in the central European nation that has moved to curtail them, said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide.“We’re looking forward to using the event to amplify our voices and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ siblings,” McCarthy said in an interview with The Associated Press.No government...
MUSIC
kdal610.com

Gay marriage would be possible for Dutch royal house, premier says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch crown princess can marry a person of whatever gender she chooses without forfeiting her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander. Rutte was responding to questions from parliament that arose from...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Man arrested for threatening to kill Dutch PM Rutte

A 22-year-old man was arrested in July on suspicion of threatening to kill the prime minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, according to Dutch court documents.Dutch daily newspaper De Volkskrant first reported that the court documents allege the suspect, identified as Yavus O., used a channel on the Telegram messaging app to post incitements to violence. Dutch law enforcement officials shut down the channel this week.Authorities have arrested the suspect with incitement to a terrorist crime, gathering intelligence for a terrorist crime and threatening a terrorist crime, according to a copy of the charging document seen by The Associated Press.A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
King Willem Alexander
Telegraph

Carrie Johnson says Boris is looking at ‘extending’ gay rights

Boris Johnson is "completely committed" to protecting gay rights and is looking at "extending them further", his wife Carrie told a meeting of activists at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday. Mrs Johnson told a 100-strong audience including the Prime Minister, his sister Rachel Johnson and Liz Truss, the Foreign...
SOCIETY
The Independent

France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris

A tribute march was organized on Sunday in Paris for the 60th anniversary of the bloody police crackdown on a protest by Algerians in the French capital, during the final year of their country’s independence war with its colonial power.The commemoration comes after French President Macron acknowledged that “crimes” committed on Oct. 17, 1961 — which authorities have sought to cover up for decades — were “inexcusable for the Republic ” “The repression was brutal, violent, bloody” under orders of Paris police chief Maurice Papon, Macron said in a statement released Saturday. About 12,000 Algerians were arrested and dozens...
SOCIETY
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV to Counter Hungary’s Anti-Gay Law as EMAs in Budapest Will “Stand in Solidarity” With LGBTQ+ Community

After the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will return live from Budapest, Hungary this year, with the company planning to use the big event to counter the country’s recent anti-gay law and “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide said in an internal memo. MTV, part of ViacomCBS, will hold the live event on Nov. 14 as “a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world,” on Tuesday unveiling the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna as the venue. But McCarthy...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Monarchy#Dutch#The Royal House#Reuters
Shropshire Star

How effective has the 25-year ban on pistols been since the Dunblane massacre?

Twenty-five years ago on Saturday, the Government announced its plans to ban the private possession of virtually all pistols in the wake of the Dunblane massacre. The anniversary went unmarked as the country reeled from the death of MP Sir David Amess, who had been stabbed during his constituency surgery in the quiet coastal town of Leigh-on-Sea.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
meaws.com

LGBTQ History Month: Dutch gay man defied the Nazis and saved thousands

In the final days before his execution in July 1943 at the hands of the Nazis, Willem Arondeus asked his lawyer for one last request: to spread a message after he was gone."Let it be known," he said. "Homosexuals are not cowards."A battle cry of defiance and a bold assertion of his strength, Arondeus lived his life by these words.
SOCIETY
wkzo.com

Poland almost doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – Almost 6,000 Polish soldiers are now guarding the country’s border with Belarus in stepped up security measures in the face of a surge in migration, the defence minister said on Tuesday. The deployment of fresh troops marks a significant expansion of the military presence on the border...
MILITARY
dailynewsen.com

Carrie Johnson says that being Tory and Gay is not incompatible

Six-month pregnant, before the avid eyes of the Father and dozens of militants "Tories", Carrie Johnson debuted as a speaker at the Conference of the Conservative Party in Manchester to reiterate the commitment of the "Premier" with the rights of gays and the Transsexuals. "If you are members of the...
SOCIETY
Council on Foreign Relations

Swazi Students Resist Monarchy to Continue the Fight for Democracy

October 12, 2021 3:21 pm (EST) For a brief moment over the summer, eSwatini was the subject of international headlines when security forces killed pro-democracy demonstrators in one of the world’s last absolute monarchies. The Southern African Development Community dispatched a high-level fact-finding mission to the country, which foundered when Swazi officials resisted regional efforts to consult with voices outside of government and did not lead to any real regional pressure. Nothing of substance was resolved: King Mswati’s powers remain unchecked, and members of parliament who attempted to formally present calls for constitutional reform have been charged with terrorism. The crisis then fell off the world’s crowded radar screen.
ADVOCACY
newwaysministry.org

Catholics Establishing “Ex-Gay” Clinics in Ghana, Says Archbishop

One of Ghana’s top bishops has announced the creation of conversion therapy facilities, which the bishop is alleged to have said that this initiative will help stop homosexuality from causing Ghana to become a Muslim-majority nation. The comments by Archbishop Philip Naameh of Tamale, who serves as president of the...
WORLD
The Guardian

US urges UK to rebuild relations with Paris after submarine contract row

The US has urged Britain to follow its example and try to repair its relations with Paris in the wake of the row over France’s loss of its submarine contract with Australia. Australia pulled out of the $66bn (£48bn) contract for 12 diesel electric-powered submarines, signed in 2016, to opt instead for nuclear-powered submarines to be developed with America and the UK. The secretive and sudden cancellation of the contract has created a crisis of trust between Paris on the one hand and London, Canberra and Washington on the other.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy