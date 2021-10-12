CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First day as Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia holds slew of player tryouts

By Levi Damien
 7 days ago
With a new head coach in charge comes changes. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia got a good look at good many free agent players Tuesday. The team hosted some 11 players, most of whom trying out for the team.

Those players were as follows:

WR Omar Bayless

WR Austin Mack

TE Hakeem Butler

TE Dax Raymond

T Dan Skipper

G Earl Watford

LB Sutton Smith

DB Tony Brown

DB Bradley McDougald

DB Kevin Toliver (visit)

DB Ken Webster

The Raiders have lost two straight after starting the season 3-0. They have also seen a few players go down with injuries and few slated to return soon.

Being that it’s the middle of the season, the fix is not as simple as changing up schemes. And there’s only so much improvement that can be had by rearranging the players they currently have. After that it’s either about trying to uncover a player others missed or make a trade to acquire one.

Raiders

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

"What will, if anything, change about the game planning and offense?" To be honest Ren, I don't think much will change – nor should it. I hate using clichés, but as I always say, sometimes it's a cliché for a reason. With that being said, don't fix what's not broke – and the Raiders defense is far from broke. It may need a few tweaks here and there, but it's a fully operational machine to this point.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rich Bisaccia: Consistency will be the challenge for Raiders going forward

Rich Bisaccia coached in a lot of NFL games over the last 20 years, but none of them was like Sunday’s game in Denver. Bisaccia was the head coach of the Raiders rather than the special teams coordinator and he was leading his team into their first game since head coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of the release of offensive emails he sent before being hired by the Raiders. It made for a tumultuous week, but the Raiders handled it well enough to beat the Broncos 34-24 and snap a two-game losing streak.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
