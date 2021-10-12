CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

UTSA on historic run as conference leaders weigh big moves

By W. Scott Bailey
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Texas at San Antonio head football coach Jeff Traylor has repeated a line several times since his hiring in December 2019 that’s defined his mission. His Roadrunners have made history, winning all six times they’ve suited up this season. And that record run has garnered UTSA unprecedented national attention at just the right time, with multiple conference commissioners mulling their next move amid more potential realignment.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy