New: Thaigo Alcantara Still Not Involved In Liverpool Training

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Liverpool Spanish maestro Thiago Alcantara is still not available for training as he still recovers from injury.

Thiago's presence

Liverpool fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Spanish playmaker back on the pitch.

Thiago has been fantastic for several months for Liverpool. Especially when Fabinho came back into the midfield.

We have seen other players step in Thiago's shoes but doesn't seem quite the same. Thiago's passing range and control of games is hard to mimic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4EJr_0cPEw8mL00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Who do Liverpool play until Thiago is back?

Curtis Jones has been sensational since getting a chance in the first team this season. Putting in one of the best individual games this season against Porto.

Naby Keita is such a talented player. His injuries have plagued his time at Liverpool but when he has had game time, he has performed to a high standard.

To have these two fighting for the last midfield place is a good thing. I would love to see Naby back in the midfield but how can you drop Jones with the waynhe has been playing.

LFCTR Verdict

Me personally, I would pick Naby Keita. I just think his passing is better than Jones and we miss that side of Thiago at the moment.

Jones has been fantastic and I think he continues to deserve first team opportunities in the future.

Keita, however, I believes offers a bit more. I think his re-introduction could take us to another level. If he can link with the front three then we could be onto a winner.

