CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The AP Interview: McAuliffe wants Democrats to ‘get it done’

By STEVE PEOPLES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifiuh_0cPEw58A00
1 of 4

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, on Tuesday called on leaders in Washington from both parties — including President Joe Biden — to “get their act together,” while pushing Senate Democrats to scrap the filibuster if needed to enact the party’s priorities on infrastructure spending and voting rights.

The harsh words from McAuliffe during an interview with The Associated Press come just three weeks before Election Day in Virginia. The former governor is facing Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin in a race that represents a critical early test of the Democrats’ political strength in the first year of Biden’s presidency.

Polls suggest the race is close, adding to McAuliffe’s sense of urgency to campaign on a robust list of his party’s accomplishments. The McAuliffe campaign confirmed Tuesday that Biden and former President Barack Obama would rally voters in the state later in the month at separate events.

Despite the outside support, McAuliffe has been deeply frustrated by his party’s inability to fulfill key campaign promises since taking control of the White House and both chambers of Congress in January. In Tuesday’s interview, the 64-year-old lamented the Democrats’ inability to protect voting rights against a wave of Republican-backed legislation, but he saved his sharpest comments for the stalled federal infrastructure package.

“They all got to get their act together and vote,” McAuliffe said. Asked specifically if he was calling out Biden, McAuliffe said, “I put everybody there.”

McAuliffe’s frustration underlies a bigger concern for Democrats nationally entering the first midterm election season of the Biden presidency. The president’s approval ratings are sagging, and there are signs in Virginia and elsewhere that rank-and-file Democrats aren’t energized to vote.

A bad result for Democrats in Virginia, where former President Donald Trump lost by 10 points last fall, would likely signal a far more painful election next year, when control of Congress and dozens of governor’s offices are at stake.

But with a stalled legislative agenda in Washington, Democratic voters don’t appear excited to participate in Virginia’s off-year election — particularly with Trump no longer in office or on the ballot. Trump has endorsed Youngkin, but he has played a low-profile role in the Virginia contest so far.

“I tell Democrats: Donald Trump is desperate for a win here,” McAuliffe said. “If Glenn Youngkin wins, it’s a win for Donald Trump, and you’re going to begin his political comeback.”

In the interview, McAuliffe waded into the high-stakes debate over Senate rules that allow the minority party to block legislation that doesn’t muster at least 60 votes, a process known as the filibuster. Biden said last week that Democrats are considering a change to the filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.

On the debt limit, voting rights and the infrastructure package, McAuliffe said Democrats should do “whatever it takes to get it done.”

“They got to get their work done. People are counting on them. Do your job. I don’t care what you call it or what mechanism you use,” he said. “I’m for doing whatever the Senate has to do to pass meaningful legislation that will move this country forward.”

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House GOP plans to attack Biden agenda as ‘welfare expansion’

Republican members of a House committee will launch a campaign next week attacking President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan, condemning the legislation as “welfare expansion” and a job killer, according to a report. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee will huddle at a roundtable forum on Wednesday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Midterm Election#Ap#Democratic#Republican#The White House
MSNBC

What happened to the GOP legislators who participated in Jan. 6?

The Donald Trump supporters who participated in Jan. 6 had a variety of different backgrounds, but there was one group that stood out: While no members of Congress attacked their own workplace, several elected state legislators were on hand for the insurrectionist violence. One even faced real consequences. West Virginia's...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

White House: Biden 'has no intention to lead an insurrection'

As part of its comprehensive investigation, the bipartisan House committee examining the Jan. 6 attack is seeking materials from the White House — not because the Biden administration bears responsibility for the insurrectionist riot, but because its predecessor does. As we've discussed, Donald Trump, eager to hide as much information...
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden and Harris hit the phones to bolster support on voting bill as Democrats face another GOP roadblock

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been working the phones to try and bolster support for voting legislation teed up for Senate consideration this week, even as the bill is set to run into a Republican blockade. Biden spoke with Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California on what a White House official […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Manchin presents demands as Democrats face deadline on Biden agenda

​President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked strategy last week over the stalled multitrillion-dollar infrastructure packages — as Sen. Joe Manchin, a crucial vote in getting the legislation passed in the Senate, raised new demands, according to reports. Further complicating the matter as Congress returns to Washington on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

618K+
Followers
332K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy