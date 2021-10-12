CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

9 Vegan Halloween Treats That Ship Nationwide

By Kayla Pasko
vegoutmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate all things spooky with these delicious Halloween-themed candies and desserts!. Make Halloween devilishly good by ordering from these vegan bakeries and confectioneries, all of which maintain online storefronts—shop from the comfort of your (haunted) home. Whether you’re a pumpkin spice fanatic or you love a good chocolate skull, there’s something for everyone during this spooky season. Here are 9 vegan Halloween treats that ship nationwide!

vegoutmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Milk Chocolate#Organic Chocolate#White Chocolate#Food Drink#Cafe Gratitude#Diy Halloween Cookie Kits#Black Cocoa Skull Cakes#Swiss
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back These 4 Beloved Bakery Items

The bakery aisle is one of the most beloved sections of every Costco warehouse. Some tasty treats are mainstays, while others rotate in and out with the season. Today, your favorite bakery item could be at the warehouse, and tommorow, it may be nowhere to be found. Luckily, Costco members...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

In Other Important Questions: What Is Spam Made Of?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Many people are in the dark about what’s in the Spam can. Bet you also didn't know this: Spam has been made with the same recipe since 1937, with just 6 simple ingredients. World War II and the Korean War spread the lunchmeat from Hormel Foods around the world where it is still revered.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Dumpster diver shows off $1,000 worth of bread, toilet paper, and olive oil she scavenged from Whole Foods trash in ONE NIGHT and none of it had expired

An American dumpster diver has called out her local Whole Foods for throwing away hundreds of dollars of unopened, unexpired products in a single night after she pulled countless packages of bread, olive oil, and even toilet paper from their trash. A TikToker who goes by Dumpster Diving Freegan posted...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
EatThis

Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing These 4 Beloved Items

Shifting seasons inspire change in more ways than one! Though things come and go, Trader Joe's has been no stranger to the concept. The California-based grocery chain offers a plethora of options, but now multiple items are expected to leave the shelves, proving that all good things must eventually come to an end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vegoutmag.com

Where to Eat Vegan in Las Vegas

While you might want to gamble with the slots, there’s no need to risk your luck finding vegan options. Use our list below for all the Vegas vegan eats!. Tarantino’s is the first 100% vegan Italian restaurant in Las Vegas! They are family-owned and pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and making most of their items in-house. There are many delicious options to choose from, including flatbreads, Italian sandwiches, fresh pastas, eggplant parmesan, and quite possibly the most delicious tiramisu outside of Italy! Be sure to check out Tarantino’s if you’re looking for some delicious Italian comfort food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

20 Frightfully Spooktacular Vegan Halloween Recipes

Halloween is such a fun time of year. Children (and adults) have an excuse to let their inner monster out whilst indulging in the creepy goings on. Whether you are planning a Halloween get together, or a spooky dinner before a long night of trick-or-treating, these 20 frightfully spooktacular vegan Halloween recipes will have everybody shaking in their boots.
RECIPES
Inhabitat.com

Best vegan Halloween cocktails for any pumpkin bash

It’s that haunted time of year again. Whether you’re hosting a boo-tiful event (see what we did there?) or are simply looking to challenge yourself in the mixology realm, don’t be spooked by coming up with ghoulish drinks to serve. The Display. Start by setting the chilling mood with the...
DRINKS
live5news.com

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map. The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday. Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature. This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee...
INTERNET
MIX 94.9

Make These Wickedly Spooktacular Halloween Treats For The Whole Family

This is the week that I must make hundreds of halloween shapes of sugar cookies for the month that has become known as "Marlene Halloween Cookie Extravaganza." I know it sounds crazy, but I'm just going to make the cookies and store them in the freezer first. I need all the strength I can muster up to spend an afternoon trying to decorate the little things.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy