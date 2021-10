Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Shortly before midnight on Thursday, the last-ever Alitalia flight touched down at Rome’s main airport. The arrival of AZ1586 from Cagliari in Sardinia marked the end of seven troubled decades for the Italian national carrier.Or did it?From the first departure at 8am on Friday morning, it looked like business as usual at Rome Fiumicino. In particular, a dozen planes were scheduled on...

