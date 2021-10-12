CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fresh funding will fuel some M&A, Plume CEO says

By Jeff Baumgartner
Light Reading
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust months after Plume raised $270 millionn from an "E" round of funding, the smart home software and analytics specialist dipped into the equity market again, this time pulling out a $300 million from an "F" round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The new round takes Plume's grand

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Umunna says JPMorgan to keep funding fossil fuel companies

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan plans to keep lending to the fossil fuel industry to help it transition to a low-carbon economy, despite campaigner calls for banks to phase out financing to the sector, an executive said on Thursday. Chuka Umunna, who heads the bank’s environmental, social and governance-related activities in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
meatpoultry.com

Freshly promotes new CEO

NEW YORK — Freshly Inc., a fresh prepared meal delivery service and wholly owned subsidiary of Nestle USA, has promoted Anna Fabrega to chief executive officer. She succeeds Mike Wystrach, founder and CEO, who has decided to step down from his position and transition to an advisory role to the Freshly board of directors.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private-equity firm Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Spanx, create all-female board

Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Spanx Inc., the womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, in a deal that values the brand at $1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a "significant equity stake" in the company, and will continue to oversee daily operations and become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. The deal "will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies are planning to create an all-female board for the company. Blakely started the company by inventing the first Spanx undergarment in her own apartment, at a time when she was earning a living selling fax machines door to door. Blackstone shares were slightly higher Wednesday and have gained 96% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
BUSINESS
AFP

Tesla profits surge on higher auto sales despite chip crunch

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released Wednesday. The results suggest Tesla's output has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors than some rival carmakers that have shuttered factories or cut production.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Softbank Vision Fund#Ceo#Big Tech#Plume Ceo#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Wi Fi
Aviation Week

H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled Cargo Drones

Singapore-headquartered H3 Dynamics has closed a $26 million funding round to develop hydrogen-powered unmanned aircraft for longer-range parcel and cargo delivery. The funding round was led by Toyota and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking group. Founded in 2015 by a pioneer in hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion... Subscription Required. H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
Light Reading

Alibaba in the race to rescue failed chip firm Unigroup

The strict US sanctions on Chinese tech firms in the last two years have induced a widelyvheld patriotic belief that this "Sputnik moment" would galvanize China's semiconductor sector into the global forefront. It hasn't quite gone to that script, with some awkward failures of some lavishly state-funded projects, not to...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

CSG launches 'Xponent' to drive customer engagements

DENVER – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences and inspire loyalty. Today the company launched CSG Xponent, a unified, cloud engagement hub that takes uninspired customer engagements and turns them into extraordinary customer experiences.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

IBM has acquired Volta Networks as it muscles up in automation

Volta Networks was always highly regarded in the telco software community for its cloud router, a product that would essentially allow customers to run dozens of virtual routers on low-cost hardware. Founded by former executives at Cisco and Juniper in 2015, it quickly made a name for itself and by early this year had raised nearly $23 million in funds, according to Crunchbase. Now it has been snapped up by IBM as part of Big Blue's growth strategy in the telecom sector, Light Reading has learned.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Tele2 hails growing momentum in Q3 2021

Tele2, the self-styled "Baltic Sea challenger," was again in a relatively buoyant mood as it unveiled another set of solid quarterly results for the third quarter (Q3) to the end of September 2021. Indeed, the operator appears to be increasingly confident of achieving its objectives as the year progresses, and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Aviation Week

UH2 Raises Funds For Fuel-Cell Flight Testing

Universal Hydrogen (UH2) has raised an additional $62 million in funding to take the startup through initial flight testing of its hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion conversion for regional turboprops. And the launch customer will be Irish cargo airline operator ASL Aviation Holdings, which plans to... Subscription Required. UH2 Raises Funds For...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Delta Air Lines CEO warns fuel costs could dig into profits

Delta Air Lines’ biggest concern for the fourth quarter isn’t “the variant” — as CEO Ed Bastian refers to it — it’s fuel costs. The big picture: Warnings like Delta's are a natural result of the global fuel chaos. Driving the news: Delta reported earnings Wednesday, booking its first quarterly...
INDUSTRY
Light Reading

Sweden's Sivers buys 5G mmWave startup MixComm for $135M

Sivers Semiconductors announced it will purchase startup MixComm in a transaction worth $135 million. The move represents an investment by Sweden-based Sivers into the market for 5G in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands. Sivers is a fabless semiconductor company that's publicly traded in Stockholm. It designs complex chipsets and then...
BUSINESS
breakingtravelnews.com

Etihad Airways raises US$1.2bn in fresh funding

Etihad Airways has raised US$1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan tied to environmental, social and governance targets in global aviation. The transaction is the largest sustainable financing in the history of the airline and follows two innovative aviation financing deals – a first-of-a-kind sustainability-linked transition sukuk in 2020 and a loan tied to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Sundial's CEO Talks Cannabis Industry Expectations, Says US May Repeat Some Of Canada's Mistakes

Reddit’s favorite marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) announced last week it will buy Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. for roughly $346 million. Apart from Alcanna's longstanding liquor business with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $16.4 million on a built-out retail platform, the acquisition brings Sundial enhanced exposure with an investment in Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSE: NOVC), a publicly listed, pure-play cannabis retail operator in which Alcanna holds an approximately 63% equity interest.
ECONOMY
grocerydive.com

Freshly appoints former Amazon executive as CEO

Freshly has appointed Anna Fabrega, a former Amazon executive who joined the meal subscription service's leadership team in January, as CEO, effective immediately, according to a Tuesday press release. Fabrega is assuming leadership of Freshly from co-founder Mike Wystrach, who has headed the company since its inception in 2012. Wystrach...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy