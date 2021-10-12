CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. administers 403.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 403,576,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 488,178,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 401,819,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct.9...

