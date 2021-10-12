ACPD: Man Charged With Burglary Targeted Homes Of His Former Church Members
The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Ark City man Friday in connection with three burglaries that occurred while the occupants were at church. According to a news release from the ACPD Monday, Cristian Alexis Vega-Alvarez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of burglary of a dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of theft of property totaling less than $1,500 in value, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.www.newscow.net
Comments / 0