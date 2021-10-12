CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACPD: Man Charged With Burglary Targeted Homes Of His Former Church Members

By Brady Bauman
NewsCow
 7 days ago

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Ark City man Friday in connection with three burglaries that occurred while the occupants were at church. According to a news release from the ACPD Monday, Cristian Alexis Vega-Alvarez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of burglary of a dwelling, three misdemeanor counts of theft of property totaling less than $1,500 in value, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

