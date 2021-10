Footage captured from a recent expedition to the wreck of the Titanic shows the famed bathtub in the captain’s quarters thought to have been lost to decay is still intact.But the latest survey of the shipwreck shows its disintegration continues due to salt corrosion, ocean undercurrents, and a bacteria that is steadily munching its way through the shell.The Titanic is estimated to have less than 30 years left before it disintegrates entirely.A team of explorers from OceanGate Expeditions conducted a series of dives to the Titanic’s wreck 3,800 metres beneath the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean this summer.From...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO