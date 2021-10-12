CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg Town Council approves vaccine mandate in 4-3 vote, cops threaten to quit force

By 7News Staff, Kevin Lewis
WJLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Va. (7News) — The debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Leesburg was taken to a vote Tuesday night. The Leesburg Town Council voted 4-3 to enact a vaccine mandate for its more than 500 municipal employees, including police officers. Employees will be allowed to apply for a medical or religious exemption. Workers granted an exception will be required to take a weekly COVID test. Any non-eligible employee who does not receive full vaccination status within 90 days will likely be terminated, a town spokesperson told 7News while acknowledging that the finer details are still being sorted out.

wjla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Leesburg, VA
Leesburg, VA
Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Leesburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Leesburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Leesburg, VA
Health
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Carter
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy