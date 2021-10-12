CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez-Cruz, Jose Hira - Resisting Arrest and 2 additional charges

On October 8th 2021 at 0223hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at State Highway

Three Arrested In City Drug Bust

Three people are behind bars following a drug bust Tuesday night in the city of Butler. Law enforcement of the Butler County Drug Task Force and Butler City Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street around 10 p.m. Police seized...
Jamestown Woman Charged with Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in the City of Jamestown on Thursday resulted in charges against a Jamestown woman. State Police pulled over 34-year-old Jennifer Leverenz on Jones and Gifford Avenue for suspended license plates shortly after 9:30 AM. Troopers say a license check revealed that Leverenz's driving privileges in New York State had also been suspended. Leverenz allegedly became belligerent and tried to prevent the tow truck driver from removing her vehicle, then stood in the roadway and continued acting disorderly. Police tried to take her into custody, at which time she allegedly physically resisted arrest. Leverenz was arrested after a brief struggle and later released with appearance tickets. She is scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court later this month on charges of 2nd-degree obstruction and resisting arrest.
MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ, ODIN E - (1 count) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and 1 additional charge

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 22 year old Odin E. Martinez Rodriguez of Oxford for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and eight additional related charges. On October 1, 2021, an Oxford Borough police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was observed driving on the rim of his tire and crossing the center double yellow lines numerous times. Upon activating the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to elude the officer. The vehicle was stopped and the operator, identified as Martinez Rodriguez, presented with glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol. Martinez Rodriguez refused field sobriety tests, was found driving with a suspended license in possession of marijuana, and was taken into custody. Subsequently, Martinez Rodriguez was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison with bail set at 10,000 dollars/10%.
Frequent Offender Arrested On Drug Warrant, Resists Arrest

After missing his court date this week for a drug offense in March 2020, Matthew J. Butchard, 27, of Woodridge Road was stopped by Sandwich police and arrested while driving on Water Street on Monday, October 18, at 4:51 PM. Police said an officer on patrol recognized Mr. Butchard from...
Carroll Woman Wanted On Polk County Warrant Faces Additional Charges After Attempting To Give Arresting Officers COVID

Carroll Police Officers responding to a motorist assistance situation on Thursday were met with resistance as they tried to make an arrest. The incident began at approximately 2:37 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 1st Street. When officers arrived to give aid, they learned that 21-year-old Kylie Nicole Armstrong of Carroll was wanted on a Polk County warrant. While being taken into custody, Armstrong became combative and told authorities she had COVID-19 as she intentionally coughed and spit in two officers’ faces. She also allegedly told them, “I hope you get COVID.” She is being held in the Carroll County jail for the warrant and has been additionally charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a class D felony. In August of 2020, Armstrong faced the same charges in Polk County, but at the level of a serious misdemeanor. She received a sentence of one year in prison, which was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. The probation was revoked on Aug. 3, 2021.
Woolfenden, Eric Justin - Dui and 1 additional charge

On September 1st 2021 at 2004hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police was called to the Sheetz Store located at 91 Erford Rd., Camp hill for an unresponsive male in a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and located an Eric Woolfenden of Camp hill in his vehicle. An investigation was conducted and determined that Woolfenden was under the influence of a controlled substance. Woolfenden was arrested and refused chemical testing. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and 8 additional charges

On May 31, 2021 at 9:23PM, The OPD were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chase Street for a male standing in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The suspect was later identified as 23 year old male, Martin Aguilar-Ledesma of Oxford. As police officers approached, Aguilar...
Mugwe, Isaac - Aggravated Assault and 3 additional charges

On 08/08/2021 at approximately 2:00am hours, West Chester Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S High Street for the report of an assault involving a firearm. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Isaac Mugwe,21/B/M of Coatesville. On 09/29/2021, Isaac Mugwe was taken into custody for this warrant as a result of a traffic stop by East Brandywine Twp Police Department. Isaac Mugwe was transported back to West Chester Police Department, processed, and then transported to Chester County Prison to await arraignment. He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License. A preliminary hearing is pending.
Rivera, Ethan Matt - Dui

On September 28th 2021 at 2221hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Enola rd. and Fairview Ave. for a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ethan Rivera of New Cumberland. It was determined that Rivera was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Rivera was arrested and transported to the West Shore Hospital for a blood test. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at MDJ Sanderson's office.
(18) 6106 (A)(1) Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License

Alvelo, Christopher - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess Firearm and 2 additional charges. On October 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., Lower Allen Police Officers on patrol observed a dark-colored Ford Taurus pull onto Lower Allen Dr from the Capital City Mall. The vehicle had dark window tint on the passenger windows which obstructed the view inside. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle...
Shetrom, Robert Eugene - Dui

On August 6th 2021 at 2051hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North Enola rd. and Susquehanna Ave. Enola for a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Shetrom of Marysville. While speaking to Shetrom, it was determined that Shetrom was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Shetrom was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Booking center for processing. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
Wagner, Nicholas Adam - Dui and 1 additional charge

On October 16th 2021 at approximately 215 pm hours Pennridge Regional Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of Ridge Road for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival the officers located Nicholas Wagner standing outside of the vehicle. Nicholas Wagner was the operator of the vehicle and upon investigation was arrested for being under the influence of marijuana. Wagner was also arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Charges were filed against Nicholas Wagner.
HUTCHINS, Yusef Tawah - Strangulation and 1 additional charge

On Friday, October 15, 2021 around 1:45PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 300 Block of Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne for an active domestic. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Yusef Tawah HUTCHINS. During the investigation, Officer(s) learned that HUTCHINS had strangled and assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries. HUTCHINS was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
Benedict woman arraigned on possession, resisting charges

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court for Victoria Gilbert, 31, of Benedict, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and first offense resisting arrest. A deputy was on regular patrol on Highway 34 when he saw a strange light coming...
Collins, Caleb Michael - Dui

On October 2nd 2021 at 0322hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Erford rd. at rt 11/15, Camp hill for a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Caleb Collins of Mechanicsburg. Collins was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Collins was arrested and transported to Cumberland County booking for processing. Collins consented to a blood draw. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
TRUESDALE-MURRAY, Terrell Tymere - D U I

On Monday, October 18, 2021 around 11:45PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Burger King 407 S. Third Street, Lemoyne for a person passed out in a vehicle in the drive thru. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Terrell Tymere TRUESDALE-MURRAY. While conversing with TRUESDALE-MURRAY, he exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and / or a controlled substance. TRUESDALE-MURRAY was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges to be filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
Acri, Diane L - Terroristic Threats and 1 additional charge

On October 17th 2021 at 1400hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police was called to the 100 block of Nathan Dr., Enola for a non-active harassment. The victim reported being threatened via texts messages and phone calls. The investigation revealed a suspect by the name of Diane Acri of Harrisburg. Acri threatened to get a gun and shoot the victim. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
