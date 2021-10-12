Martinez-Cruz, Jose Hira - Resisting Arrest and 2 additional charges

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 22 year old Odin E. Martinez Rodriguez of Oxford for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and eight additional related charges. On October 1, 2021, an Oxford Borough police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was observed driving on the rim of his tire and crossing the center double yellow lines numerous times. Upon activating the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to elude the officer. The vehicle was stopped and the operator, identified as Martinez Rodriguez, presented with glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol. Martinez Rodriguez refused field sobriety tests, was found driving with a suspended license in possession of marijuana, and was taken into custody. Subsequently, Martinez Rodriguez was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison with bail set at 10,000 dollars/10%.
