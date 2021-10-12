Jeffcoat, Tyree - (1) count 6106 A1 Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License (F3) and 2 additional charges

On Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at approximately 1335hrs a gray/silver Acura sedan was identified for Motor Vehicle Code violations by a Derry Township Police Officer. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, late identified as 26 year old Kelvin Garcia-Fernandez, fled. Garcia-Fernandez ended up abandoning the vehicle in the parking lot of the Members 1st Bank on East Main Street in Hummelstown. A passenger in the car, Carmello Cintron, 26, complied with officers at the location the car was abandoned by Garcia-Fernandez. After a foot pursuit and search of the area, Garcia-Fernandez was located and taken into custody without incident. Cintron was charged with summary Disorderly Conduct and Garcia-Fernandez was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Careless Driving, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended, Disregard Traffic Lane, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Improper Sunscreening, and Improper Exit/Entrance Limited Access Highway.
