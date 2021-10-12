CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffcoat, Tyree - (1) count 6106 A1 Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License (F3) and 2 additional charges

 10 days ago

On October 8, 2021, at 01:37 hours, Officer Ricky Dempsey conducted a traffic stop on a white Honda Accord, after observing multiple vehicle code violations with the vehicle. Officer Dempsey made contact with the operator and identified him as Nastase Owens, and the passenger/vehicle owner identified as Tyree Jeffcoat, both of

Blauch, Joseph William - (1 count) Delivery of a Controlled Substance (F) and 1 additional charge

On 10/8/21 Palmyra Police filed charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility against Joseph William Blauch, through District Judge Carl Garver's Office. Blauch was arraigned to by District Judge Carl Garver, with bail being set at $25,000.00. The charges are the result of an investigation into an incident that was reported on 5/28/2020 at 36 North Harrison Street, Palmyra PA 17078.
PALMYRA, PA
Spencer, Whitney Brooke - (35) 780-113(a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana and 2 additional charges

On June 3rd, 2021 at 12:28 PM, Lower Allen Township Police officers were stationed on Lower Allen Drive observing traffic. A dark gray Chevrolet Impala was observed driving north on Lower Allen Drive, crossing under Route 15. The registered owner was found to have a suspended driver's license and a traffic stop followed. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located following a search of the vehicle and charges were filed on the driver, Whitney Spencer.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Keim, Kerri Jeanette - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(16) Possession of Controlled Substance (M) and 2 additional charges

On Monday, September 20, 2021 at approx. 9:04PM, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a driver of a vehicle due to the vehicle's registration being suspended for insurance cancellation. The driver was identified as Kerri Jeanette KEIM. Throughout the course of the traffic stop, the Officer determined further criminal activity. K. KEIM admitted to Officers that she possessed a Methamphetamine pipe. The Officer obtained permission to search the vehicle. A vehicle search was conducted and Officer(s) located in K. KEIM'S purse a small plastic container with Methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe with residue, two used hypodermic needle, and additional paraphernalia. Charges were filed.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Garcia-Fernandez, Kevlin Jose - (75) 3733 (a) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (F3) and 7 additional charges

On Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at approximately 1335hrs a gray/silver Acura sedan was identified for Motor Vehicle Code violations by a Derry Township Police Officer. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, late identified as 26 year old Kelvin Garcia-Fernandez, fled. Garcia-Fernandez ended up abandoning the vehicle in the parking lot of the Members 1st Bank on East Main Street in Hummelstown. A passenger in the car, Carmello Cintron, 26, complied with officers at the location the car was abandoned by Garcia-Fernandez. After a foot pursuit and search of the area, Garcia-Fernandez was located and taken into custody without incident. Cintron was charged with summary Disorderly Conduct and Garcia-Fernandez was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Careless Driving, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended, Disregard Traffic Lane, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Improper Sunscreening, and Improper Exit/Entrance Limited Access Highway.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
McClearn, Michael - (75) 7122(3) Altered Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates and 2 additional charges

On May 24, 2021, at 5:23 PM, a Lower Allen Township Police Officer was observing traffic in the area of Carlisle and Orchard Roads. An older blue Dodge Dakota with a large amount of cardboard boxes strapped in the bed passed the officer and the registration was checked. The registered owner's drivers license was suspended. The officer thought that the owner was the driver. Officers caught up to the truck in the area of Creek and Beaver Roads. Before a traffic stop could be made, the white male driver parked and fled on foot.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ, ODIN E - (1 count) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and 1 additional charge

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 22 year old Odin E. Martinez Rodriguez of Oxford for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and eight additional related charges. On October 1, 2021, an Oxford Borough police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was observed driving on the rim of his tire and crossing the center double yellow lines numerous times. Upon activating the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to elude the officer. The vehicle was stopped and the operator, identified as Martinez Rodriguez, presented with glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol. Martinez Rodriguez refused field sobriety tests, was found driving with a suspended license in possession of marijuana, and was taken into custody. Subsequently, Martinez Rodriguez was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison with bail set at 10,000 dollars/10%.
OXFORD, PA
THOMAS, KALIN NATHAN - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess (F2) and 6 additional charges

On 10/15/21 at approximately 12:30am, officers of the West Chester Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle in the 7/11 parking lot which started an investigation. Through that investigation, Kalin Nathan Thomas, a 28 year old black male of Pottstown, was found in possession of a loaded firearm, cocaine, and marijuana. Based on the evidence found in Thomas' possession, he was determined to be possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. While Thomas was in custody, he attempted to escape but was unsuccessful. Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Chester County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Borrero, Krystal Lee - (18) 4106 A1I Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge

On October 5, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Krystal L. Borrero was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a victim in reference to a non-active theft. The victim had her wallet stolen at Michael's and then fraudulent activity appeared on her credit cards. She began getting alerts from her financial institutions reporting fraudulent activity. It was discovered that five credit cards were compromised and used to complete fraudulent purchases totaling $1,389 at Kohl's and Target on the Carlisle Pike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FORD, UKASHAH MUHAMMAD - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F1) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm into Occupied Structure, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person - In #21-09880 - October 7th, 2021 at 4:00 pm - 700 W. Edwin St - UKASHAH FORD, M/18, was charged with the above offenses after officers were dispatched around 1:12 am to the area of the 700 Block of W. Edwin St for a report of shots being fired. Officers quickly arrived at the scene, however they received conflicting information from persons in the area and were unable to locate any evidence to corroborate the shooting. Later that morning officers returned to the scene, where they found nearby vehicles and structures that were struck by gunfire. Officers reviewed video surveillance which showed a male individual firing at another person before entering a nearby apartment 4-G of the Timberland Apartments. With assistance from the Lycoming County Special Response Team, investigators executed a search warrant at Apartment 4-G where they located a firearm as well as suspect UKASHAH FORD.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
(1) Count of Manufacture/Delivery/Possession/w Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

DAVIS, MATTHEW - (5) Counts of Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered and 2 additional... On Monday, October 11, 2021, while on patrol at the Wawa, located at 2500 Philmont Ave, officers noticed a vehicle parked in a handicap space in front of the store with no apparent handicap placard/plate. Upon further investigation, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DAVIS, MATTHEW - (5) Counts of Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered and 2 additional...

On Monday, October 11, 2021, while on patrol at the Wawa, located at 2500 Philmont Ave, officers noticed a vehicle parked in a handicap space in front of the store with no apparent handicap placard/plate. Upon further investigation, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and their persons belonging to both driver and passenger. Frances Casey and Matthew Davis were placed under arrest for drug use/possession.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
(1) count 3733 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (F3)

Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges. On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robertson, Deamija Deamonte - (5) Counts Felony Theft From Motor Vehicle and 1 additional charge

Theft From Motor Vehicle / Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime Arrest, 12:01 to 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 (LT) – Deamija Deamonte Robertson, M/21, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following an investigation into a rash of car break-ins. Robertson was observed breaking into five (5) vehicles as they sat parked, stealing $6.00 in assorted change. On three (3) occasions, Robertson was also observed entering private property at nighttime to commit these crimes. Residential surveillance cameras in the area captured Robertson’s actions, and tipsters provided information to police to identify him as the responsible party. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Robertson remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Robertson should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
LANCASTER, PA
FERGUSON, ROBERT VICTOR - 75 3802 C DUI Highest Rate of Alcohol (M) and 2 additional charges

On 9/3/21, a LWTPD officer performed a traffic stop in the area of Abels Road and New Bridgeville Road. The driver was identified as Robert V. Ferguson, age 49 of Red Lion, PA. Based on the investigation of this traffic stop, Ferguson was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. On 9/28/21, charges were filed against Ferguson at MDJ 19-3-01 for DUI and traffic summary. Ferguson is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RED LION, PA
Nay, Ryan - (1) Count Burglary and 5 additional charges

District Court 15-3-04 issued an Arrest Warrant on October 19, 2021 for Ryan Nay in relation to the following incident. October 10, 2021 at approximately 4:33AM, Officers were dispatched for a report of a suspicious condition at the Star Gas and Diesel in the 700 Block of W. Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. Once on scene, Officers observed the glass pane in the front door to be smashed in and made contact with the business owner who arrived shortly after. The business owner was able to gain access to the surveillance system where a white, male, later identified as Ryan Nay, was seen throwing a large rock through the glass pane of the front door of the building and was also seen behind the counter stealing items. Damaged items and stolen items totaled approximately $2,300. Charged were filed with District Court 15-3-04 for Burglary and other related offenses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hicks, Rico Dewayne - (4 Counts) Possession of Controlled Substance (M); DUI (M) and 6 additional charges

On June 24, 2021, at approximately 0114 hours, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a gray in color, Infiniti sedan in the 500 block of West South Avenue, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rico Dewayne Hicks. During the stop, Hicks was determined to be under the influence of controlled substances, as well as driving without a license. Hicks was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, but refused legal blood draw. During the stop, Hicks was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, and related Drug Paraphernalia.
PALMYRA, PA
Lewin, Dean Anthony - 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On October 13, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Dean A. Lewin was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 30th, 2021 at 2:00 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On June 23rd, 2021 at 11:29 AM, member Dean Lewin remotely deposited a check for $3,500 into his Member's 1st FCU account.
PUBLIC SAFETY

