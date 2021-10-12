OCRTA and KRTA/AARP Donate to OCHS Youth Service Center
Owsley County Retired Teacher, Linda Witt, presented OCHS Youth Services Coordinator, Jenny Barrett, a check for $100, to be used in the school's food back pack program. The local retired teacher organization (OCRTA), matched a $50 grant from KRTA/AARP, which is given to help meet the needs of our students. OCRTA President, Brenda Spence and members take pride in supporting Community/School service projects through this grant.
