Officials in Taiwan say the death toll from a major fire at a residential tower block has soared to 46, with many others injured.Flames engulfed the 13-storey building in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city in the small hours of Thursday morning. The “extremely fierce” fire erupted at about 3am and spread across many floors of the building, fire department officials from Kaohsiung said. Images broadcast by Taiwanese TV stations showed huge orange flames and clouds of black smoke billowing from the lower floors of the building, with heavy firefighting operations being carried out from the street. Locals said they heard...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO