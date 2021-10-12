Capito keynote kicks off DSN’s 2021 Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty event

Attendees May Sample Blue Zones Cuisine and Learn About New Services. Oceanside CA— Northstar Senior Living, a recognized leader in the senior living industry, announced that its Ocean Hills Senior Living community in Oceanside will be offering a free Health and Wellness event at the community located 4500 Cannon Road in Oceanside, California. The free event will run from 4-6 pm on Thursday, October 14 and will provide attendees with information on the new ONR (Orthopedic and Neurological Rehabilitation) services that Ocean Hills is now offering its residents. In addition to showcasing the ONR capabilities, the event will introduce the staff of the community and will kick off a Blue Zone/Around the World Platinum Passport cuisine initiative at the community. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required and may be made by calling (760) 295-8515.
