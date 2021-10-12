Capito keynote kicks off DSN’s 2021 Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty event

Globally, health coverage is not meeting women’s health needs – especially when it comes to autoimmune diseases. While this could be attributed to being one of the many consequences of the global pandemic, there are many factors at play that contribute to this sad truth. Long-existing social disparities are exacerbated in times of crisis, and the differences between how men and women have fared during the past two years are evidence of this imbalance. How can we ensure equal access to healthcare for women? In particular, how can we ensure access to healthcare for women with chronic autoimmune diseases that can affect their fertility, such as Hashimoto? One such method could be to improve people’s access to digital solutions in order to enhance their medical treatment.

