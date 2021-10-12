CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

The Terrace’s MATILDA is nothing short of remarkable

By Salt Lake Acting Company
utahtheatrebloggers.com
Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — Matilda, based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, first appeared as a musical on the West End in London in November of 2001, and then it came to Broadway in April of 2013. It has had widespread popularity and acclaim for its music by Australian rock star Tim Minchin and book writing by Dennis Kelly. The story follows young, brilliant Matilda, played in the Terrace Plaza production by Daphne Dixon, who is mistreated by her parents, the over the top Wormwoods, played by Justin Lee and Whitney Cahoon and her awfully abusive head mistress, Miss Trunchbull, played by John Rollins.

