WBA names 2 key executives

By David Salazar
drugstorenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly May is Walgreens Boots Alliance’s new executive vice president and global chief human resources officer, and Anita Allemand is the company's new chief transformation and integration officer. Walgreens Boots Alliance is growing the ranks of its leadership, adding two new executives to its team. The retailer named Holly

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

