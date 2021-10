Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report and Ridgeback have submitted their antiviral COVID pill to the FDA for emergency use authorization. If the FDA grants emergency use approval, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral medicine used to treat COVID-19. “The extraordinary impact of this pandemic demands that we move with unprecedented urgency, and that is what our teams have done by submitting this application for molnupiravir to the FDA within 10 days of receiving the data,” said Merck CEO Rob Davis, in a statement. "We are grateful to the patients and investigators in our study, and of course to our own colleagues who have exemplified Merck’s high standards of scientific excellence and our unwavering commitment to patients."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO