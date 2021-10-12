CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

60% of Americans Will Delay or Skip Flu Shot This Year: Survey

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are warning that the upcoming flu season could be severe as social distancing measures are relaxed across the United States, but a new survey finds that 6 in 10 Americans may delay or skip a flu shot. However, it also found that 98% of those who got a

