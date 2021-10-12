CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Colts Back to Losing Ways

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter grinding out their first win of the year, the Colts go back to their losing ways after being beaten in over time against the Ravens. The national media moved the Colts back down the power rankings board. A fourth loss on the season even after their first win looks to have further sunken the Colts season. Is this the Colts fans should be more used to expecting? Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 6 power rankings.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Nfl Power Rankings#Espn#American Football
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals, Chargers pass major tests

Of the five teams that entered Week 4 with an undefeated record, only the Arizona Cardinals remain perfect after defeating the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the powerful NFC West. With that decisive victory over the team we deemed No. 1 in last week’s rankings, Arizona takes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Julio Jones makes incredible catch off helmet of Bills defender

Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones reeled in an incredible catch in the second quarter after the ball bounced off the helmet of a Bills defender. Although Jones was initially ruled out of bounds, replay later confirmed the catch. Jones is in his first season with the Titans after spending the...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy