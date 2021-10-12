NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Colts Back to Losing Ways

After grinding out their first win of the year, the Colts go back to their losing ways after being beaten in over time against the Ravens. The national media moved the Colts back down the power rankings board. A fourth loss on the season even after their first win looks to have further sunken the Colts season. Is this the Colts fans should be more used to expecting? Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 6 power rankings.