ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenage girl who has been missing out of Elkhart since the beginning of the year is still being sought. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 17-year-old Madyson Vitou has been missing since January 3, 2021. Upon the time she was reported missing, Madyson was 5′6″ and weighed 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.