Spatial Computing Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Apple, Amazon

 7 days ago

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Spatial Computing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Spatial Computing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Spatial Computing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2028

The global molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 16.16 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Government initiatives to promote molecular testing, increasing geriatric population, and rising cases of various infectious diseases across the world are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Light Field Market Size will Reach USD 154 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026

According to the new market research report on the "Light Field Market by Technology (Hardware (Imaging Solutions, Light Field Displays), Software), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Architecture, Industrial, Defense), and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Light Field Market size is expected to grow from USD 76 million in 2021 to USD 154 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market include improved visual effects technology in movies and games, customized marketing, escalated need for prototyping and medical imaging.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Matcha Tea Market Trends To Reach USD 2.91 Billion in 2028 | By Reports And Data

The global matcha tea market size is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the unique flavor that matcha tea can add to various foods.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Electronic Skin Patches Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share, Trend Analysis Report & Top Players are Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, ETC

The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University's researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.
SKIN CARE
bostonnews.net

Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2020-2028

Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, solubility, bioavailability of drugs, rising demand of generic oral prescribed medications, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors driving market growth. The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Centrifugal Pump Market sales to increase at 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Future Market insights (FMI's) report on centrifugal pump market offers a comprehensive analysis of various trends and opportunities affecting growth through 2021. It offers detailed analysis of growth drivers and restraints influencing expansion across various segments in terms of product type and application type. The reports also highlight strategies adopted by the leading market players to keep pace with the latest trends.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Control Room Solutions Market All Sets For Continued Outperformance | PlayerABB Ltd ,Barco NV ,Black Box Corporation

The Control Room Solutions Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Biocides Market registered year-on-year growth of 3.50% in 2021 and to reach market value of US$ 11.74 Bn by 2031-end

Future Market Insights (FMI) latest report provides detailed analysis of trends and opportunities prevailing in the biocides market. The report offers exhaustive overview of growth drivers and market restraints affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of grade, type, end use, and region. ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Luxury Pens Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Pelikan, HERO, Sheaffer

Latest research study from HTF MI on Luxury Pens Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Luxury Pens. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Luxury Pens Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dry Detergent Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Tide, P&G, Purex

The latest update on Worldwide Dry Detergent Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Dry Detergent, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players and geographies (2021-2027). The 94 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Pariser Industries, Tide, P&G, Purex, Wisk & Sanitone.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pet Beds Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Legowiska Wiko, West Paw Design, Eurostitch, Quaker Pet Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Pet Beds Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pet Beds market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
PET SERVICES
bostonnews.net

Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market is Booming Worldwide | Black Diamondm, Johnson Outdoors, AMG Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hard Adventure Sports Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market Next Big Thing | Key Players - Xerox ,Transcore ,Thales

The ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cargill, Bluestar Adisseo, Nutreco, Kemin Industries

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Animal Nutrition Chemicals market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

IQF Cheese Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Fonterra, Granarolo, Eurial

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global IQF Cheese Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the IQF Cheese market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Thin Wall Plastic Containers Market worth will reach US$ 32.2 Bn in 2021 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2031

The thin wall plastic containers market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers covers latest insights in terms of key opportunities prevalent across segments including product and material. It underscores acquisitions as key strategy adopted by market players as they aim for expanding their footprint globally. Future Market Insights, Dubai:As...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Top Driving Factors of Livestock Grow Lights Market

According to the new market research report "Livestock Grow Lights Market by Type (Fluorescent, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Incandescent, and Hid), Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, and Others), Installation Type (Retrofit and New Installation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Livestock Grow Lights Market is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2018 to USD 8.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the livestock grow lights market include the increasing demand and consumption of animal-based products such as meat, milk, and eggs. Further, rising focus on livestock welfare and growth along with technological innovation for smart farming practices is projected to drive the market.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Blog Writing Service Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

A new research study on Global Blog Writing Service Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Blog Writing Service products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Blog Writing Service market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are SmartSites, WriterAccess, Scripted, Content Runner, Godot Media, InboundLabs Inc., SIX & FLOW, Blog Hands, ClearPivot, Express Writers, Melinda, Accelity, Concept Services, Content Flip, DemandLab, digiTech, Epic Presence, Ghost Blog Writers, IMG Digital Inc, Infront Webworks, SentienceIT, SJC Marketing & The Content Company.
MARKETS

